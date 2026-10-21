The average Brit now tracks four aspects of their lives on a daily basis - from sleep and fibre intake to how many glasses of water they drink.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 70 per cent believe the sense of achievement from hitting targets and maintaining streaks motivates them to improve.

Gen Z and Millennials tracked the most aspects of their lives, an average of five, compared to Boomers, who tracked fewer than three on average.

Steps, workouts and sleep were the metrics most commonly tracked daily, but people are now monitoring newer measures such as body battery, respiration rate, fibre and even dopamine management.

The research was commissioned by Naked Smoothies [], which is hosting their Naked Fi-BAR pop-up London's first fibre bar, on Saturday 24th October, handing out free drinks and prizes while educating the public on fibre.

Following the findings, it created a quiz allowing people to see how their everyday health habits compare to the average Brit.

GP Dr Emily Jackman, said: "It's really encouraging to see younger generations taking such an interest in their health and wellbeing.

“Rather than relying on guesswork, they're using data to better understand their habits and make informed decisions about their lifestyle, which can be useful in helping recognise where small improvements can make a meaningful difference.

“Fibre is a great example of this – it's something we've seen getting a lot more attention recently, yet most of us still aren't eating enough of it.

“The good news is that increasing your fibre doesn't need to be completely changing your diet – it can start with some simple additions to the foods you're eating, like adding more fruit and veg.

“Drinks that contain fibre can contribute too as part of a varied, balanced diet. It's about finding small, realistic changes that fit into everyday life and add up after time.”

The research also found a significant increase in tracking over the past few years.

This includes a 72 per cent increase in the number of people monitoring daily step counts, a 108 per cent increase in monitoring sleep duration, a 65 per cent increase in tracking water intake and a 44 per cent increase in tracking fibre intake.

In fact, the only metric people are recording less of now compared to five years ago is weight, which saw a three per cent decrease.

Overall, the main motivations for monitoring aspects of their lives were improving health (48 per cent), managing weight (30 per cent) and tracking progress (30 per cent).

Meanwhile, 43 per cent have changed aspects of their lifestyle as a result of tracking their data, including walking more (51 per cent), drinking more water (49 per cent) and exercising more (45 per cent).

According to the research, carried out through OnePoll, the average person walks 7,135 steps a day, sleeps six-and-a-half hours a night and drinks 1.2 litres of water.

While people eat 21 grams of fibre and 58.5 grams of protein.

When it comes to diet, sugar (34 per cent), protein (32 per cent) and fibre (27 per cent) are the nutrients people pay the most attention to.

Liz Ashdown, spokesperson for Naked Smoothies and creator of the Fibre Machine drink, added: "These findings show just how invested people have become in understanding their health, with trends like fibremaxxing taking centre stage.

“More people recognise the benefits of fibre and are on the lookout for simple delicious ways to boost their daily intake particularly when we're all living such busy lives.”