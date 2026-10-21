FIAT has launched a colour-matching service that reveals which car shade best complements your features.

The science-backed approach is designed to identify the shades that create the most harmonious and flattering look for individuals.

Such techniques are typically used in the fashion industry, but Fiat [] is now giving motorists the chance to apply them to a new car purchase.

To celebrate the launch of the new Fiat 500 hybrid, the brand is offering 20 people the opportunity to receive a complimentary one-hour virtual colour consultation and a personalised pocket guide through a competition hosted on the brand's Instagram account.

The consultation and guide are based on established colour analysis techniques, which categorise people into one of six tonal palettes; light, deep, warm, cool, clear and soft.

The campaign continues the Italian motoring brand's long-standing celebration of colour and self-expression, following its pledge in 2023 to no longer produce grey cars.

It follows a poll of 2,000 adults which found 22 per cent have little to no idea what colours suit them, despite 72 per cent saying they feel more confident when wearing shades that complement them.

Vicky Booker, stylist and colour expert from Colour Me Beautiful, who is working with Fiat on the colour analysis, said:“Choosing a car is a deeply personal decision, but many of us focus on practicality before thinking about whether its colour truly reflects who we are.

“Colour analysis helps identify the tones that naturally complement a person's features, helping them feel more confident and comfortable in what they wear.”

"We're delighted to be partnering with FIAT to offer complimentary virtual colour consultations, helping drivers discover colours that complement both their personal style and the car they choose to drive."

The study also found 60 per cent believed the colour of their car was important when they bought it.

More than half (51 per cent) said their vehicle is a reflection of who they are, while 40 per cent believe it is an extension of their appearance.

Black was the most common car colour among those surveyed, driven by 22 per cent, followed by blue (18 per cent) and grey (15 per cent).

The same shades also dominate people's wardrobes, with 66 per cent saying black is the colour they wear most often, ahead of blue (60 per cent) and white (29 per cent).

More than half (56 per cent) choose these colours because they think they suit them, while 46 per cent favour them because they are easier to style.

Meanwhile, 82 per cent admitted they opt for neutral colours at least some of the time because they are the safer choice.

The OnePoll study also found 43 per cent said their car is ultimately a practical purchase and 27 per cent see it as nothing more than a way of getting from A to B.

Kris Cholmondeley, managing director of FIAT UK, added:“The launch of Fiat 500 Hybrid is the perfect moment to celebrate something that has always been at the heart of our brand: colour.

"We believe colour brings joy, optimism and personality into everyday life.

“That's why we took the bold step of removing grey from our line-up, and why we continue to champion vibrant colours across the brand.

"There's enough grey in the UK skies and on the UK roads - we want to stand out, bring joy to our customers and to the roads.”