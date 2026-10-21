Mystery Keys And Failing Relationships Are The Things Brits Hold Onto For Too Long

Mystery keys, instruction booklets and failing relationships are among the things Brits hold onto for too long.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 63 per cent have kept possessions, habits or commitments beyond their useful life, while 42 per cent find it easier to stick with the familiar than make a change.

Other things typically kept longer than necessary include mobile phones (27 per cent) and chipped mugs (22 per cent).

It also emerged 56 per cent have a designated drawer for old tech items such as phones, tablets and charging cables.

The study, commissioned by Samsung, also found 43 per cent would be more likely to let go if they knew the replacement was genuinely better.

Nicole Everingham, an accredited relationship coach who has teamed up with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, said:“We're often drawn to what feels familiar, even when it isn't necessarily making us happy.

"Change brings uncertainty, effort and the possibility of regret, while staying where we are can feel like the safer option.

"Sometimes, we become so accustomed to a situation that we learn how to live with the unhappiness, rather than questioning whether something different might suit us better.”

The study also found that when people did eventually make a change they had been putting off, 43 per cent wished they had done it sooner.

While 38 per cent felt relieved, and 36 per cent wondered why they had waited so long.

Exactly three in 10 felt happier with their decision than expected, while only seven per cent regretted making the change.

Jobs (40 per cent), friendships (36 per cent) and relationships (47 per cent) were among other things Brits admitted having kept or stayed in longer than they should have.

Of those who held onto a partner for too long, 46 per cent hoped things would improve, while 35 per cent felt leaving was harder than staying and the comfort or familiarity of the relationship made it difficult to leave (35 per cent).

Overall, the biggest reason given for holding on to things longer than necessary was the feeling they might need them one day (52 per cent).

While 47 per cent held onto things because they still worked, and 40 per cent cited sentimental value.

It also emerged 42 per cent stayed with something longer than they wanted to because it felt easier to do nothing, while 41 per cent put off making a decision.

With 32 per cent saying they find it difficult to replace something familiar with something new, according to the OnePoll data.

When it comes to phones, 54 per cent of those who had switched to a different phone brand or type were glad they had, while 52 per cent felt their new phone better suited their needs.

And 48 per cent found switching easier than expected, with 35 per cent wishing they had made the change sooner.

Nicole Everingham added:“Confidence doesn't always come from knowing exactly what happens next.

"It can come from trusting ourselves to handle the uncertainty and being open to the possibility that something different might suit us better.

"Sometimes, the first step isn't making a big decision, but simply becoming curious about what else is possible.”

TOP 10 THINGS BRITS STRUGGLE TO LET GO OF:

1. A romantic relationship

2. A job/career

3. Worn-out underwear

4. A friendship

5. Instruction booklets for products they no longer own

6. Mystery keys they no longer recognise

7.A living situation/home

8. A mobile phone

9. A subscription or membership

10. Chipped mugs