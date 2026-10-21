Half Of Brits Admit They Dress Like Their Homes

Half of Brits dress like their homes, matching their interior furnishings to their clothing choices.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 49 per cent have a preferred colour palette, which they've applied to what they wear and how they style their dwellings such as bedding, sofas and wall art.

For more than half (51 per cent), coordinating their style both at home and in fashion is important for their own happiness.

They said doing this reflected their personality (30 per cent), brought comfort and familiarity (22 per cent) and created a calmer environment (21 per cent).

A spokesperson for Harlequin Watford shopping centre [], which commissioned the research, said: "Fashion and interiors have always influenced one another, and it's fascinating to see how people are using both to express their personalities.

“The research shows that for many, personal style doesn't stop at the wardrobe door but extends into every corner of the home."

The study showed one in four were inspired by celebrities who carry their personal clothing aesthetic into their homes too.

These include the modern, neutral elegance of presenter Rochelle Humes' home, interior designer Kelly Hoppen's sophisticated taupes and creams or the monochrome greys and silvers favoured by cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch.

And 17 per cent are planning to upgrade what they're wearing as well as the inside of their homes this autumn.

With an average combined budget of £820 reserved for fresh wardrobe items and new home furnishings as the seasons change.

The top three reasons for the personal and interiors makeover include wanting to treat themselves, a seasonal 'reset' and to make their surroundings and wardrobe feel more cohesive.

With more than a quarter (26 per cent) aiming to colour coordinate their clothing and homes - as the leaves change hue and winter looms.

As chunky knits, animal prints and patterned wallpaper are among the must-haves of fashion and interiors as temperatures begin to dip.

With thick cable-knitted sweaters in berry shades, and matching throws for sofas the most desired items in each category.

The top 10 autumn fashion must-haves also include burgundy trench coats, oversized scarves and suede or leather bomber jackets.

While the top 10 most desired interior design items include statement walls in olive green or patterned wallpaper, curved coffee tables, and amber-tinted table lamps and mood lighting.

Most people (35 per cent) polled via OnePoll prefer to shop with their partner, but 32 per cent are lone wolves, opting to go solo when it comes to spending their cash on such items.

And while the prospect of a shopping trip makes Brits feel excited (29 per cent), optimistic (26 per cent) and inspired (20 per cent) some of us feel a little bit overwhelmed (17 per cent).

For shoppers, the most important thing when heading out for a splurge is a large choice of shops, while well-maintained facilities and nice places to eat and sit down for a rest also rated highly.

The spokesperson for Harlequin Watford shopping centre added:“These findings also present a real opportunity for retailers, showing how closely customers connect their fashion and home choices.

“By recognising these crossover trends and helping shoppers discover complementary styles across different categories, retailers can inspire purchases, encourage exploration and make the overall shopping experience feel more relevant to how people want to express themselves.”

TOP 10 FASHION ITEMS BRITS WOULD LIKE TO OWN THIS AUTUMN:

1. Cable-knit jumpers in berry or olive shades

2. Overshirts and layering pieces in autumn colours

3. Oversized scarves in rich autumn colours

4. Chocolate brown suede ankle boots

5. Quarter-zip knitwear and textured jumpers

6. Wide-leg tailored trousers in earthy tones

7. Burgundy trench coats and wool coats

8. Suede shoulder bags in tan or chocolate brown

9. Tall leather boots in oxblood or mahogany tones

10. Suede or leather bomber jackets

TOP 10 HOME STYLE ITEMS BRITS WOULD LIKE TO OWN THIS AUTUMN:

1. Chunky knitted throws draped over sofas

2. Curved coffee tables and side tables

3. Amber-tinted table lamps and mood lighting

4. Walnut wood dining tables

5. Arched mirrors with brass frames

6. Patterned wallpaper feature walls

7. Bouclé armchairs and footstools

8. Olive-green statement walls

9. Burnt orange velvet sofas

10. Art Deco-style drinks trolleys