Veterans Reveal Military Slang They Still Use In Civilian Life, From AWOL To Scran

Military veterans have revealed the service slang they still use in civilian life because it brings back fond memories - including 'on the double', 'scran' and 'AWOL'.

A poll of more than 4,000 Veterans Railcard holders found many still use familiar phrases long after leaving service, such as 'civvies' (civilian clothes), 'hoofing' (excellent) and 'doss bag' (sleeping bag).

Almost half (48 per cent) said using the familiar language evokes positive memories from their time in service, with 27 per cent saying it reinforces a sense of camaraderie and 24 per cent feeling a strong sense of belonging.

However, a separate survey of 2,000 civilians revealed just six per cent feel very familiar with military slang, with many incorrectly identifying the likes of 'tangofox' (13 per cent), 'tinstepper' (10 per cent) and 'blinkwatch' (nine per cent) as real military jargon.

But some phrases like 'AWOL' (67 per cent) and 'Blighty' (50 per cent) have made their way into everyday language.

Beyond language, the research shows many veterans struggle with losing connection after leaving service, with the camaraderie and friendship (44 per cent), and travelling to new places (20 per cent) among the things they miss the most.

The study was commissioned by co [], which has created a quiz to test the public's military lingo.

It also found 22 per cent of the veterans polled may feel disconnected from the friends they made after they leave service, citing their loss of friendships, routine and support networks as the reasons they struggled to adjust to“civvy street”.

More than half (54 per cent) said living far apart from fellow veterans has made it harder to stay in touch, while work (47 per cent) and family commitments (42 per cent) also play a role.

But despite 79 per cent believing it is important to maintain those relationships, just 22 per cent manage to meet up every few months, and 19 per cent only manage a reunion once a year.

The findings also revealed veterans take an average of 17 months to feel comfortable in civilian life again.

With half of respondents interested in meeting fellow veterans from other generations, co brought together veterans to reflect on their experiences, bond over memories, and share advice for transitioning back to“civvy street” in an emotive video.

Fronted by former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod OBE, the video also features RAF veteran Iain Henderson and Army vet Corbin Mackin.

Mark Ormrod said:“As a veteran from Plymouth, a city shaped by generations of service, I know how powerful those military bonds are.

“But once you step back into civilian life, staying connected to that community isn't always easy - distance and life pressures can get in the way.

“That's why my Veterans Railcard means so much. It's not just a third off train travel; it removes barriers.

“It gives me freedom to visit old comrades, check in on someone who might be struggling, attend events or simply be present for others that are making their transition back to civvy street.”

The research of 2,000 civilians, carried out via OnePoll, found 75 per cent don't think they would be able to understand what life in the forces was like, with 62 per cent saying the same about the challenges veterans face when adjusting to civilian life.

Despite this, 86 per cent believe it is important for veterans to stay connected, as it's good for their mental health and wellbeing (78 per cent), maintains a sense of community (73 per cent), and helps veterans share their stories (53 per cent).

Catherine Lyver, for co, said:“We're proud to support the veteran community through our Veterans Railcard, helping ex-service personnel save money on travel and making it easier to visit friends, attend reunions and maintain those all-important bonds.

“Whether it's travelling across the country to see fellow veterans or heading back to places that hold special memories from their time in service, we want to help veterans stay connected to the people and places that matter most.”

THE TOP 15 SLANG WORDS VETERANS CAN'T SHAKE OFF:

Civvies - Civilian clothes: originating to distinguish non-uniform dress from military kit

Say again -“Repeat that”: a radio comms phrase used for clarity

Scran – Food: meaning rubbish, scraps or junk. Over time, it was used by the British military and navy to describe rations

Recce - Reconnaissance; checking an area: shortened from formal military terminology

AWOL - Absent without leave: official disciplinary term in military law

Baltic - Very cold: refers to the cold Baltic region/weather during deployments

Gash - Rubbish or useless: military term for waste

Hurry up and wait - Rush to get ready, then wait around: common military routine due to timings

Beasted - Physically pushed very hard: training slang for intense physical exercise

Threaders - Fed up or annoyed:“at the end of your thread”

Pull up a sandbag - Invitation to sit and tell a story: refers to troops sat on sandbags

Daysack - Small daily-use rucksack: standard military issue kit item

Chinstrapped – Exhausted: like a helmet strap undone, barely hanging on

Gen - Reliable information: originally WW2 forces slang

Redders - Very hot: military slang meaning“red hot”