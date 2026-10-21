The average Brit permanently has five jobs lingering on their to-do lists, with some tasks remaining unfinished for as long as seven months.

A poll of 2,000 adults found clearing out clothes to give to charity (34 per cent) and deep cleaning the bathroom or kitchen (34 per cent) were among the top things stuck on people's pending lists.

Despite some of these jobs only taking a short while to do, 21 per cent claimed they don't have enough time in the day or week to get them done.

As many as 48 per cent reckon they would need an extra 60 minutes every day to tackle their never-ending lists - with this dream coming true for many this weekend as the clocks set to change.

The findings come as Smart Energy GB teamed up with actress and presenter Joanna Page to encourage Brits to use the upcoming 'Power Hour' to get as much done as they can, and request a smart meter installation from their energy

supplier.

Joanna Page said:“Life is hectic and, as a self-confessed procrastinator, I'm guilty of putting things off - I'm terrible at paperwork, as my head is usually buried in a script.

“But give me a cupboard to declutter or a bag of pre-loved bits and bobs to take to the charity shop and consider it job done.

“As a mother of four, it also feels like there's always another round of laundry that needs doing, but it's getting it out of the basket and actually putting it away that's the challenge.

“So, I'm putting my 'Power Hour' to work and challenging myself to tackle those jobs I've been avoiding, while making smarter choices at home too.”

The study also found that when getting practical tasks done, 61 per cent typically feel a greater sense of achievement, despite 51 per cent admitting these jobs are currently sitting on their to-do-lists.

Of these tasks, bleeding radiators (33 per cent), defrosting the freezer (28 per cent) and booking a boiler service (25 per cent) were among the most satisfying once completed.

While 24 per cent most enjoy replacing a light fitting or bulb with an LED one, according to the OnePoll data.

Installing a smart meter could also make the the upcoming 'Power Hour' list as 48 per cent of owners were surprised by how quick and easy the process was, while 38 per cent wish they had done it sooner.

What's more, 59 per cent believed it has encouraged their household to be more energy efficient, and 39 per cent think it has saved them money.

As clocks are set to change, 29 per cent will wake up happier on Sunday knowing they have gained an extra hour, with this added time encouraging 36 per cent to do the things they have been putting off.

However, 16 per cent intend to use the extra 60 minutes to connect with friends and family instead, while 15 per cent plan to do some online shopping, and 14 per cent will take a relaxing soak in the bath.

Victoria Bacon, director at Smart Energy GB, said:“Like many household and life admin jobs, home energy to-dos can fall down the priority list, but we're encouraging people to use this extra hour to change that.

“There are many simple tasks that can be done within the hour to make your home more energy efficient, and these can deliver significant savings over time.

“Requesting a smart meter from your energy supplier and having it installed is a quick and easy process - even better, as we head into winter, it could help you save money on your bills or enable you to sign up for an energy reward scheme.”

JOANNA PAGE'S & SMART ENERGY GB'S FIVE WAYS TO MAXIMISE YOUR OWN POWER HOUR

Set the timer and get to work:

A long list can feel daunting, so set the timer for an hour and see how much you can get done - usually, the things we think will take a long time can be completed in no time at all.

2. Start with the job you've been avoiding the most:

The hardest part is often getting started, so I get that out of the way first, and everything else feels easier after that.

3. Make it more enjoyable:

Put on your favourite playlist, listen to an audiobook and pop on a face mask while you tackle that task that's been on your to-do list for ages.

4. Small steps can mean big wins:

You don't need to complete a full task! In some cases, it could be as simple as taking the first step for something you've been putting off - it's much easier once you've got the ball rolling.

5. Don't forget to treat yourself:

A power hour doesn't have to mean an hour of household jobs - do something that makes you feel good too, so why not take a soak in the tub or watch your favourite TV show.