Inside Stocktoberfest 2026: AI Agents, Social Signal, And The Next Era Of Brokerage Dominate The Agenda

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) When Stocktwits gathered traders, executives, and financial creators at City Winery in New York City on October 7 for the programming day of Stocktoberfest presented by Tradr ETFs, the agenda was built around two forces the company sees defining how traders find an edge next: agentic trading and social relative strength. Across more than a dozen panels and fireside chats, those two ideas surfaced again and again, alongside sessions on the changing brokerage model, new trading products, and the growing pull of private markets.

Stocktwits Founder and CEO Howard Lindzon opened the programming with a keynote built around a live walkthrough of real historical crowd calls, revealed before the market knew how they would turn out. Lindzon followed with a...

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To learn more about Stocktoberfest and stay tuned for next year's agenda, visit href="" target="_blank" stocktwit.

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