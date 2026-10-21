Investornewsbreaks Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP OTCQB: NOPFF FSE: Z58) Extends Confirmed Strike Length To Over 3.5 Kilometres At Murdock Mountain Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP; OTCQB: NOPFF; FSE: Z58) announced that drill hole MM26-12 intersected 37.4 metres of the target Meade Peak Member, with oolitic zones characteristic of the Upper Phosphate Zone observed during core logging. Located approximately 200 metres southwest of MM26-11, the latest hole extends the confirmed strike length of the target zone to more than 3.5 kilometres. The company said assay results are pending to confirm the true thickness and phosphate content of the Upper Phosphatic Zone. CEO Robin Dow said the results represent continued progress in validating the company's geological model, while director Garry Smith noted improved drilling productivity and completion of MM26-12 without significant complications.

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About Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NOP are available in the company's newsroom at

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