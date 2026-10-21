Missionirnewsbreaks Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) Reports Approximately 15.03 Bitcoin Mined In September 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) an integrated energy and infrastructure company, announced that its CS Digital Ventures operations produced approximately 15.03 Bitcoin in September 2026, with an average operational hashrate of 1.04 exahashes per second and 68% uptime. Mining activity was affected by seasonal power curtailments and reduced equipment speeds to protect miners from summer heat, with normal operating speeds expected to resume in November, subject to conditions. The update follows Olenox's completion of the Wildboy and Odin acquisitions, which expand its energy platform and support its longer-term strategy of converting company-controlled natural gas into computing power at or near the point of generation. The company aims to reduce energy costs, monetize available gas resources and expand into additional computing applications. September's preliminary, unaudited results reflect third-party hosted mining operations rather than the company's planned gas-powered infrastructure.

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About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) is a vertically integrated U.S. energy company operating across multiple business lines, including oil and gas, energy services and energy technologies, including the proprietary Olenox process. The Company is focused on acquiring, optimizing and scaling energy-related infrastructure and operating assets, with a strategic focus on bringing low-cost natural gas to high-value end uses, including digital infrastructure and next-generation computing.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OLOX are available in the company's newsroom at

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