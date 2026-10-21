How Artificial Intelligence Is Reshaping Preventive Care Across The U.S.
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: In today's healthcare landscape, treating sickness after the fact is giving way to stopping it before it starts. U.S. health spending hit $5.3 trillion in 2024, and Medicare Advantage enrolls 35.2 million people today, equal to 55% of those eligible. For 2026, KFF estimates Medicare Advantage payments will hit $574 billion, giving health plans strong financial incentive to keep their members well. A new category of company is emerging to meet that shift. ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI) (profile ) has finalized its purchase of Avanta Group, an emerging platform combining a Medicare Advantage health plan with management services and AI-driven health technology. Through the acquisition, ECGI gains direct entry into coordinated, proactive care right as the broader industry looks for better ways to deliver it. ECGI now operates in the same space as established names in U.S. managed healthcare, including sector leaders Centene Corporation Molina Healthcare Inc. Astrana Health Inc. Alignment Healthcare Inc.
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