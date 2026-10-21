Ainewsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial On Shift Toward Preventive, AI-Enabled Healthcare

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) is featured in an AINewsWire editorial examining the shift toward preventive, coordinated healthcare and the growing role of artificial intelligence (“AI”) in improving patient outcomes and managing costs. The editorial highlights ECGI's completed acquisition of Avanta Group, an emerging platform combining a developing Medicare Advantage health plan, management services and AI-driven healthcare technology. The acquisition positions ECGI to pursue opportunities in a U.S. healthcare market that reached $5.3 trillion in spending in 2024, with Medicare Advantage payments projected to reach $574 billion in 2026. The editorial also discusses the potential for Avanta's integrated platform to improve care coordination, identify gaps in treatment and streamline administrative processes, while noting that regulatory approvals and licenses are still required before its health plan can begin operating.

The editorial also highlights developments involving Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), which announced an expansion of its CHOICE Arrangements benefit program to Ohio and Oklahoma for 2027; Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH), whose Illinois subsidiary is expected to receive a Medicaid managed care contract; Astrana Health Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTH), which announced an arrangement with Alignment Health Plan to expand access to care in California; and Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), whose health plan was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2027 Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage in all five states where it operates.

To view the full press release, visit

About ECGI Holdings, Inc.

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a publicly traded holding company focused on developing healthcare services and AI-enabled operational technology through its wholly owned Avanta Group business. ECGI's primary healthcare strategy combines provider services, management infrastructure, benefits commerce and technology development.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ECGI are available in the company's newsroom at

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