Ainewsbreaks Trugolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial On Regulated Asset Tokenization

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TruGolf (NASDAQ: TRUG) announced its placement in an AINewsWire editorial examining the growing adoption of blockchain technology and the expansion of regulated tokenization from traditional financial securities into real-world assets. The editorial, titled“How Regulated Tokenization Is Moving from Wall Street to Main Street Assets,” highlights TruGolf's acquisition of Polymath Research Inc. and its Polymesh Layer-1 blockchain, establishing a presence in the regulated digital securities infrastructure market. Following the acquisition, TruGolf Links Franchising signed an intercompany agreement with Polymath to provide professional services and migrate its capitalization table onto Polymath's regulated digital securities infrastructure. The editorial also notes that Polymath is exploring a tokenized film investment platform with CineCity Studios, potentially extending TruGolf's reach into entertainment finance while maintaining its existing golf business.

To view the full press release, visit

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRUG are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.