Rockbreaks Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Completes 2026 Field Program At Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects In Alaska

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Trilogy Metals Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) announced the successful completion of its 2026 summer field program at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska, achieving all priority objectives. Ambler Metals, the company's 50/50 joint venture with South32 Limited, completed 42 geotechnical, hydrogeological, condemnation and exploration drill holes totaling approximately 5,200 meters to support mine design, infrastructure planning and permitting at the Arctic Project. The program also included exploration target assessments along a 100-kilometer volcanogenic massive sulfide (“VMS”) belt to guide drilling priorities for 2027. Ambler Metals appointed David Thomas, a mining industry veteran with more than 40 years of experience, senior vice president of project development to lead engineering and development at Arctic. Trilogy anticipates increased exploration and development activity in 2027, with a draft environmental impact statement targeted for October 2027 and a record of decision targeted for September 2028.

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About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company holding a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“ UKMP“) in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy Metals. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts polymetallic VMS deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy Metals' vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

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