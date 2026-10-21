Techmediabreaks SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) To Supply Over 80,000 Smart Home Technology Units To Maronda Homes

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ: SKYX), a platform technology company specializing in smart home and lighting solutions, announced plans to supply more than 80,000 units of its advanced plug-and-play and smart home technologies to over 1,000 residences built by Maronda Homes. The installations are expected to span several states, including Ohio, Georgia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Founded in 1972, Maronda Homes has built more than 70,000 homes across the United States and currently develops residential communities in 11 states. The agreement expands SKYX's market penetration as the company advances its strategy of making smart and safe technologies standard features in homes and buildings.

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About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced, safe, smart and AI platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally.

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