MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Anthropic, one of the leading companies building advanced artificial intelligence, has reportedly shared a draft law with members of the United States Congress. The proposal focuses on how the government should respond when powerful AI systems may become dangerous. It does not try to regulate every AI product. Instead, it aims at the most advanced models, often called frontier AI, which could one day cause serious harm if they fail or are misused.

It remains to be seen what tech companies like AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTC: AIMV) think about this draft bill that...

Read More>>

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.