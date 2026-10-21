Anthropic's AI Designs Superior Quantum Circuits

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Anthropic's most advanced AI model has cracked a set of problems in quantum computing that took human researchers years to make progress on, completing the work in just over two days. The results, produced without any human involvement during the process, are being seen as a sign that AI is moving beyond answering questions and into territory where it can independently advance scientific research.

As more quantum computing enterprises like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) invest research resources with the singular mission of making quantum computing available commercially, the help provided by AI systems could prove to be...

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