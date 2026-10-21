Investors Say Copper Is Strongly Bullish, Can Withstand AI Pullback

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Many analysts have been voicing their concerns that the AI boom could face a major correction and bring down other markets, such as commodity markets. However, investors say copper is in a structurally bullish market and the metal can survive if the AI boom unwinds. They point to several factors as the reason for their optimism.

Melvin makes a strong assertion about the copper industry at this time: he says this is a very good time to be in copper mining. What he doesn't add is that the same also holds true for entities like Numa Numa Resources Inc. that are engaged in...

Read More>>

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.