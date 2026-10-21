Rockbreaks MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX OTC: MAXXF FRANKFURT: 89N) Highlighted In Yahoo Finance Article Exploring Natural Hydrogen Potential For AI Data Centers

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N), is featured in a Yahoo Finance article by Matthew Collom examining the potential for natural hydrogen to help meet growing electricity demand from artificial intelligence (“AI”) data centers and high-performance computing infrastructure. The article highlights the company's Lawson natural hydrogen discovery along Saskatchewan's 475-kilometer Genesis Trend, where initial testing confirmed hydrogen concentrations ranging from 16.80% to 19.07%. Subsequent 3D seismic surveying identified the 28-square-kilometer Lawson Complex, while ongoing drilling and planned well-completion activities aim to establish recoverable volumes, sustained flow rates and commercial viability. The article also notes growing interest in Saskatchewan's AI infrastructure sector, including a planned 1.2-gigawatt data center development by Bell Canada.

The article also discusses MAX Power's collaboration with TerraVolt Energy, EcoTech Building Solutions and Carbon Neutral Growth Fund to evaluate integrated natural hydrogen-powered AI infrastructure, including modular power generation and cooling systems. Collom highlights two strategic private placements totaling $35 million from mining financier Eric Sprott, the appointment of Rob Norris as CEO to lead commercialization efforts and the development of the company's AI-assisted MAXX LEMI geological targeting platform, which Kyndryl is reviewing for potential commercialization. While commercial development remains dependent on further resource validation, engineering studies, regulatory approvals and financing, the article identifies natural hydrogen as a potential energy source for power-intensive computing applications.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

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