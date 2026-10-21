Cryptonewsbreaks Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Expands JPM Coin To Ethereum For Institutional Payments And Asset Settlement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has technically deployed its JPM Coin deposit token on the Ethereum mainnet, enabling eligible institutional clients to transfer funds within seconds, around the clock. According to an Oct. 19 report by Ezra Reguerra and Yohan Yun of Cointelegraph, the token represents U.S. dollar deposits held at JPMorgan. Emma Landriault, global head of Kinexys Labs, said crypto companies could use the token for blockchain payments, while financial institutions could use it to settle trades and post collateral. Landriault said Ethereum was selected for its liquidity and existing use among clients, while JPM Coin transactions will remain restricted to approved institutional participants.

The expansion follows the November 2025 launch of JPM Coin on Coinbase's Base network, an Ethereum layer-2 blockchain. JPMorgan also announced plans in January 2026 to introduce the token on the Canton Network, extending its support for institutional payments and asset settlement across multiple blockchain networks.

About JPMorganChase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.1 trillion in assets and $372 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally.

Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at .

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