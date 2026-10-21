MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) TransNusa Celebrates Historic Milestone With Launch Off Maiden Melbourne-Bali Flight

MELBOURNE, Oct 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TransNusa, the Asia-Pacific region's pioneering Premium Service Carrier, today marked a major international expansion milestone with the official launch of its maiden flight from Bali to Melbourne. The inaugural daily scheduled flight establishes a highly competitive alternative on the heavily travelled Australia-Indonesia corridor.

The strategic expansion from Melbourne follows TransNusa's exceptional growth in the Australian market, where it rapidly captured a 20 percent market share in Perth by increasing its scheduled flight frequency to 21 by July 2026 from just 3 weekly flights in April 2025. This showcases the confidence and loyalty the TransNusa brand has garnered in the Australian market within 15 short months.

Datuk Bernard Francis, Group Chief Executive Officer of TransNusa, speaking on the historic launch stated that this new daily Melbourne-Bali route marks a significant milestone in the airline's growth trajectory, shifting the paradigm from conventional point-to-point operations to positioning Bali as a primary international transit hub for Australian travellers.

“The launch of the Melbourne-Bali route represents a monumental step forward in TransNusa's international expansion strategy. It strengthens Bali's position as a premier gateway between Australia and Asia, while giving travellers a compelling new choice that combines connectivity, value, and a distinctly premium travel experience,” said the Malaysian-born aviation industry captain, Datuk Bernard.

“Bali remains a prime global holiday destination, and by connecting it directly to Melbourne, we are providing travellers from Australia with a highly competitive, premium flying alternative,” he added.

“TransNusa has always strived to deliver beyond expectations as our aim is to provide reliable, comfortable, and affordable travel choices across the region,” Datuk Bernard explained.





Datuk Bernard Francis... TransNusa offers a Beyond Bali network connectivity, allowing passengers to expand their experience and planning with smooth transitions to world class local and international island destination

To celebrate this milestone, TransNusa continues to offer exclusive introductory fares, with standard basic seats starting from just AUD299. Distinct from traditional low-cost competitors, even TransNusa's standard tickets include generous baggage provisions alongside baseline comfort amenities such as complimentary water and snacks.

Strategic Schedule and Beyond Bali Network Connectivity

Engineered to seamlessly accommodate both leisure holidaymakers and business travellers, the route operates on an optimized overnight and morning schedule:

Flight 8B 18 departs Bali (DPS) at 20:45 from I Gusti Ngurah International Airport, arriving at Melbourne Airport (MEL) at 05:40 the following morning. Flight 8B 19 departs Melbourne Airport (MEL) at 06:25, arriving in Bali (DPS) at 09:40.

Initially, TransNusa will operate four flights weekly, scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The airline will increase its frequency to seven scheduled flights weekly from November 15th onwards.

The synchronized schedule allows passengers from Australia to seamlessly transition“Beyond Bali” to 11 prime island destinations across the Indonesian archipelago, including the preserved marine ecosystems of Wakatobi and the pristine islands of Manado, Bima, Surabaya, and Lombok. Additionally, the network provides timely, hassle-free transits to leading global commercial and tourism hubs across Asia, including Guangzhou (China), Singapore, and Phuket (Thailand).

“Today, we are celebrating more than just a single point-to-point connection,” added Datuk Bernard.

“Our goal is to design ultimate travel experiences. By scheduling timely transits from Bali, we are giving travellers from Australia complete flexibility to extend their journeys seamlessly to exotic domestic havens or major regional capitals across China and Southeast Asia.”







Tickets for the new daily Melbourne–Bali route are available for immediate purchase. Travellers can book the tickets via the official website at co or through authorized travel booking platforms.

About TransNusa

Established in 2005 and revitalized under new ownership and an international management team lead by Datuk Bernard Francis in 2019, TransNusa transformed its operations to become the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region in 2023. Operating a modern fleet of upgraded aircraft tailored for superior comfort and flexibility, the airline is based out of Jakarta and Bali. Internationally, TransNusa services major regional hubs including Singapore, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perth, Bangkok, and now Melbourne.

International Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Website: co. Passengers can purchase tickets directly from TransNusa via its website.

Source: TransNusaSectors: Airlines, Travel & Tourism