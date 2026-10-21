MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Extension of Lock-up by Management Aligns with Long-Term Growth, Yunji Technology Continues Business Expansion During Nine Months

Hong Kong, Oct 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Beijing Yunji Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yunji Technology” or the“Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”; stock code: 2670) published a voluntary announcement recently. Ms. Zhi Tao, chairwoman of the Board, executive Director and president of the Company, and Mr. Li Quanyin, executive Director and chief executive officer of the Company, have each voluntarily undertaken to extend the lock-up period applicable to the Shares directly held by them to October 15, 2027. Against intensifying industry competition, market focus increasingly shifts toward companies with long-term sustainability. The decision of core management to extend the lock-up voluntarily at the expiry date fully demonstrates their confidence in the Group's long-term growth prospects and their commitment to growing alongside the Group.

Concurrently with the lock-up undertakings, Yunji Technology also voluntarily disclosed business progress during the nine months ended September 30, 2026: the Group's robot operations continued to grow steadily, with the products covering over 45,000 hotels on a cumulative basis. The average daily number of concurrently online robots increased by approximately 20% to 25% year-on-year, while the number of tasks completed during the period rose by approximately 25% to 30%. The newly launched noodle-cooking robot has been included in the new-opening procurement list of a major hotel group customer, extending in-stay services into dining. At the same time, as a supplier of core mobility technology and modules, Yunji Technology is extending its reach into healthcare, manufacturing and property services through ecosystem partners' products. Deliveries are underway on the Group's 1,000-robot order under the cooperation with Ye Niao. Meanwhile, the Runyi project involves an order for 100 robots, with deployment across multiple hospitals now underway.

As the robot network expands, penetration of the HDOS AI agent assistant into hotels' daily operations has further deepened. In the first nine months of 2026, total HDOS subscribers exceeded 5,000, up approximately 230% year-on-year, while the number of paying subscribers increased by approximately 220%. The announcement states these day-to-day improvements in service efficiency and quality support further integration of HDOS into hotels' workflows, with subscriptions and renewals generating recurring service revenue for the Group.

In the AI agent ecosystem, the related services cover approximately 400 apartment properties, with the busiest property handling approximately 650 orders per day. Recently, Yunji Technology has signed strategic cooperation agreements with Taobao Instant Commerce and Meituan to connect platform orders to its robot delivery network, rapidly expanding its service coverage.

In overseas markets, Yunji Technology continues to expand the distributor network and has recently entered Central Asia and Norway. It expects to sign robot sales orders with distributors in Norway, Greece, Germany and France within the next month, broadening the European sales network.

By voluntarily extending the lock-up period, the core managements have closely aligned the interests of management with the Company's long-term operating performance. Together with the steady expansion of the multiple business lines, Yunji Technology's commercial closed loop continues to improve. Building on the mobile robotics technology accumulated in hotel scenarios, the Group keeps extending the boundaries of the services and unlocking the potential of AI agents. In the future, it is well positioned to further consolidate the core competitive strengths and open up room for long-term growth.

About Beijing Yunji Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Yunji Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Yunji Technology") was founded in 2014 with the mission of "Robots, for a Happier Humanity," and is committed to building a world-leading ecosystem for service intelligent agents. By deeply serving enterprise clients, Yunji Technology redefines consumer experiences through cutting-edge robotics and intelligent agent services. From robots capable of interacting with the physical world to intelligent software platforms that streamline decision-making, Yunji Technology leverages intelligent agents to deliver adaptive, scalable, consumer-centric, and future-ready products and services, establishing itself as a pioneer in the R&D and commercialization of robotic service agents.

To date, the company has deployed its solutions in global scenarios, including 40000+ hotels, 200 hospitals, factories, apartments, and office buildings, covering regions such as the Middle East, the Americas, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand. As of now, Yunji Technology robotics and intelligent agent services have cumulatively completed 1.1 billion interactions and traveled over 90 million kilometers.

In 2023, Yunji Technology pioneered a new form of embodied intelligent robotics-the Composite Polymorphic Robot [UP]. As a multi-functional robot capable of using tools, understanding and assigning tasks, and collaborating in groups, it was recognized as one of the first "Comprehensive 5G Application Solution Providers" by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) for its integration of "robotics + 5G technology."Yunji Technology has been successively awarded the titles of "Specialized, Refined,Distinctive, and Innovative" (Little Giant) Enterprise by the MIIT and the Beijing Municipal Government. It has also twice received China's prestigious AI accolade, the "Wu Wenjun Artificial Intelligence Award," and has participated in drafting 26 technical and industry standards, solidifying its leadership in technological innovation and application within the industry.

Source: Beijing Yunji Technology Co., Ltd.Sectors: Engineering, Artificial Intel [AI], Automation [IoT]