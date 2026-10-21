Iraq Orders Closure Of Border Crossing With Iran

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered the closure of the al-Shaib border crossing with Iran, with several other crossings between the two countries also set to close gradually in the coming days, Al Jazeera has reported, citing an Iraqi government source.

According to Al Jazeera, the source said the al-Shaib crossing would be closed to the movement of people and goods from Wednesday until further notice.

The source added that several other border crossings between Iraq and Iran would also be closed gradually over the coming days.

The report said it remained unclear how many of the six border crossings between the two countries would be closed.

The reason for the decision had not been disclosed and that the Iraqi government had not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

sa