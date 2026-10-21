Iraq Orders Closure Of Border Crossing With Iran
According to Al Jazeera, the source said the al-Shaib crossing would be closed to the movement of people and goods from Wednesday until further notice.
The source added that several other border crossings between Iraq and Iran would also be closed gradually over the coming days.
The report said it remained unclear how many of the six border crossings between the two countries would be closed.
The reason for the decision had not been disclosed and that the Iraqi government had not yet issued an official statement on the matter.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment