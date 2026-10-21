25 Acres Of Land In Kabul's Paghman Declared State-Owned

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) says 25 acres of land in Kabul's Paghman district have been declared state property following a ruling by the Special Court for Cases of Usurped State Lands in the Central Zone.

The ministry said the land comprises eight plots in the Arghandi area of Paghman district.

It said the Commission for Prevention of Land Grabbing and Restitution of Usurped Lands had investigated the case and determined that the land belonged to the state.

However, as the individuals concerned contested the decision, the case was referred to the special court under Article 17 of the Law on Prevention of Land Grabbing and Restitution of Usurped Lands.

The ministry said the court reviewed documents and evidence submitted by the occupants and the commission, examined property records and obtained information from relevant departments before ruling that all 25 acres belonged to the state.

On 17 October, the ministry also announced that 60.5 acres of land in Paghman district had been declared state-owned.

hz/sa