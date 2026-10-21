2026 Sohn San Francisco Conference: In-Depth Analysis Pitches From Block, Rubin, Parlamis, Park Chory & More
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- What the Managers Pitched at the 2026 Sohn San Francisco Conference
- Main-stage pitches Next Wave pitches The Big Pitch student contest Fireside chats and panels
- Next Wave (sponsored by Marex) Panels and fireside chats Download the Full 2026 Sohn San Francisco Conference Report Subscribe to Download the Full Conference Report
Paid subscribers: the full in-depth conference report (PDF) is at the bottom of this post. Jump to the download.
Also see: 2025 Sohn San Francisco: Top Ideas From SoMA, Valiant, Kingsford, Park West And Many Others
Also see: 2026 Sohn New York Conference: Full Coverage of Einhorn,...
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