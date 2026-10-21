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2026 Sohn San Francisco Conference: In-Depth Analysis Pitches From Block, Rubin, Parlamis, Park Chory & More

2026 Sohn San Francisco Conference: In-Depth Analysis Pitches From Block, Rubin, Parlamis, Park Chory & More


Date: 2026-10-21 02:05:03

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) The 2026 Sohn San Francisco Conference (also known as The Excellence in Investing conference) took place on October 13, 2026 in San Francisco. Nine main-stage investors, four Next Wave managers and three University of California, Berkeley students pitched stock ideas, and five panels and fireside chats covered AI, biotech, allocating capital, the long game of compounding and the gap between experts and everyone else in the AI era.

Table of Contents

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    What the Managers Pitched at the 2026 Sohn San Francisco Conference
      Main-stage pitches Next Wave pitches The Big Pitch student contest Fireside chats and panels
    Also See 2026 Sohn San Francisco Conference Speakers
      Next Wave (sponsored by Marex) Panels and fireside chats Download the Full 2026 Sohn San Francisco Conference Report Subscribe to Download the Full Conference Report

Paid subscribers: the full in-depth conference report (PDF) is at the bottom of this post. Jump to the download.

Also see: 2025 Sohn San Francisco: Top Ideas From SoMA, Valiant, Kingsford, Park West And Many Others
Also see: 2026 Sohn New York Conference: Full Coverage of Einhorn,...

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