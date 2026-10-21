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French President Leaves Doha


Date: 2026-10-21 02:04:59

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron left Doha on Wednesday afternoon following a two-day state visit to the country.

The president and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Hamad International Airport by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

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Gulf Times

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