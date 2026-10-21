QFZ Provide International Companies With Competitive Platform To Access Regional Markets, Says Authority's CEO

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) participated in the UK-GCC Strategic Dialogue, organized by The Business Year, under the patronage of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held in London on 20 October 2026. The participation reinforced QFZ's commitment to strengthening economic cooperation, attracting high-value international investment and advancing industrial development between Qatar, the United Kingdom and the wider Gulf region.

HE Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani participated in the leadership roundtable titled "Infrastructure, Industrial Transformation & Strategic Growth," which explored the role of free zones, infrastructure and industrial development in shaping the next phase of UK-GCC investment. The dialogue brought together senior policymakers, investors and business leaders to discuss opportunities for deeper trade and investment cooperation.

"Qatar and the United Kingdom share a strong foundation of economic cooperation, with significant opportunities to deepen collaboration across technology, industry and investment. At QFZ, our focus is on attracting businesses that bring specialized expertise, strengthen local capabilities and create long-term value," His Excellency commented.

"Through our integrated infrastructure, strategic connectivity and dedicated investor support, we provide international companies with a competitive platform to establish operations, access regional markets and grow, while contributing to Qatar's economic diversification."

During the leadership roundtable, HE Sheikh Mohammed highlighted Qatar's growing position as an international investment destination and the importance of economic resilience in supporting long-term growth. He also underscored the scale of UK-Qatar economic ties, with bilateral trade reaching GBP 5.8 billion (approximately QAR 28.1 billion) and Qatari investment in the UK exceeding GBP 40 billion (approximately QAR 194.1 billion). More than 40 British companies are currently registered within QFZ, demonstrating the established presence of British businesses across key sectors.

Looking ahead, QFZ will continue to pursue strategic partnerships in priority sectors, including emerging technologies, biomedical sciences, logistics and advanced manufacturing, supporting industrial development and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar Free Zones Authority regional market access international companies