Qatari, French Business Leaders Push To Turn Trade Deals Into Industrial Projects

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari business leaders and French trade officials have called for a fundamental shift in bilateral economic relations, urging both sides to move beyond traditional import-export trade and establish direct industrial partnerships.

The shift was proposed during a high-level meeting hosted by the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) in Doha, held alongside the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Our ambition today goes beyond traditional trade relations. We want to build genuine strategic partnerships in which the Qatari private sector is an active partner in investment, production and innovation, whether in Qatar, in France or in international markets,” said QBA chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani.

He noted that bilateral economic ties rest on "solid partnership and mutual trust," stressing the importance of building on the success French companies have achieved in the Qatari market to move toward a more advanced level of private-sector cooperation.

Sheikh Faisal added:“We see significant opportunities in combining the investment capabilities of Qatari companies with the industrial and technological expertise of French companies, creating added value for both economies.”

France's Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Nicolas Forissier, echoed the call to move from paper agreements to commercial execution. He highlighted that recent diplomatic breakthroughs need to deliver measurable business blade-->





Also attending the meeting are QBA board members Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser al-Thani and Saoud Omar al-Mana, including QBA members Sheikh Mansoor bin Jassim al-Thani, Salah Mohammed al-Jaidah, Ashraf Abu Issa, Maqbool Habib Khalfan, Abdulsalam Issa Abu Issa, and Yousuf Ebrahim al-Mahmoud, as well as QBA general manager Sarah Abdallah and Qatar Financial Centre CEO Mansoor Rashid al-Khater.

Minister Forissier urged both sides to focus on technology transfer and joint venture setups, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“The French government places strong emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship, having allocated around €3bn to support startups as part of its efforts to develop the country's technology ecosystem,” Forissier noted, calling for institutional ties such as a joint business council to help expand direct investment.

The minister called for leveraging these capabilities to expand partnerships between Qatari and French companies, particularly in technology and advanced

industries, and to encourage collaboration between startups and SMEs in both countries, helping to increase mutual investment and turn economic agreements into practical, sustainable projects.

QBA board member Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser al-Thani stressed the importance of elevating the Qatari–French economic partnership to a more advanced level, built on localising French technology and industries in Qatar, transferring industrial knowledge and expertise, and establishing joint production ventures that support economic diversification and strengthen the competitiveness of Qatar's private sector.

He emphasised the need to move beyond the traditional model of trade relations based on agencies, imports, and distribution, towards genuine industrial and investment partnerships that allow Qatari companies to take part in manufacturing, production, and development, while benefiting from the advanced expertise and technologies of French firms.

Sheikh Nawaf also added that Qatar's advanced infrastructure and attractive investment environment position it to become a regional hub for advanced industries and services, noting that localising French industries in partnership with the Qatari private sector would open new export avenues to regional and international markets and increase value added to the national economy, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

QBA board member Saoud Omar al-Mana highlighted the importance of developing practical mechanisms for direct engagement with French companies, enabling the exchange of investment opportunities and the identification of projects that could be delivered through long-term partnerships.

The meeting also highlighted the value of drawing on French expertise in industrial and technology sectors and aligning it with Qatar's economic diversification priorities under Qatar National Vision 2030.

From the French corporate side, business representatives described Qatar as a strategic launching pad for the broader Gulf market.

“Qatar is a strategic gateway for French firms seeking to grow across the GCC,” said Xavier-Marie Robert, chief executive of Societe Generale Qatar and president of the French Chamber of Commerce in Qatar. He encouraged French firms, including smaller tech enterprises, to set up regional operations in Doha.

Bilateral trade in goods between Qatar and France reached roughly €1.67bn in 2025, with around 665 French businesses currently operating in Qatar across energy, water, finance, and engineering.

Qatar's commitment to invest €10bn in France, announced during His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to Paris in February 2024, marked a milestone in investment cooperation, particularly in technology, industry, energy and digital transformation.

These indicators underline the importance of moving the economic relationship into a new phase, one focused on turning agreements into actual projects, expanding direct partnerships between Qatari and French companies, and strengthening the role of SMEs in mutual investment.

At the end of the meeting, QBA reaffirmed its commitment to continued cooperation with French economic bodies and the participating companies, and to strengthening channels of communication between the two business communities to develop investment opportunities and joint projects that serve the economic interests of both sides.

The meeting was also attended by QBA members Sheikh Mansoor bin Jassim al-Thani, Salah Mohammed al-Jaidah, Ashraf Abu Issa, Maqbool Habib Khalfan, Abdulsalam Issa Abu Issa, and Yousuf Ebrahim al-Mahmoud, as well as QBA general manager Sarah Abdallah and Qatar Financial Centre CEO Mansoor Rashid al-Khater.

The French delegation included representatives from SUEZ, TotalEnergies, Bourbon Gulf, Schneider Electric, Quandela, and Tikehau Capital, which operate across energy, industry, engineering services, water management, technology, and finance and investment.

QBA bilateral economic relations industrial partnerships economic ties