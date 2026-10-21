HH The Amir, French President Attend One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund Ceos Summit
HH the Amir and the French President viewed a display showcasing the participating companies and organizations, highlighting their economic and investment activities.
The summit included a speech by the French President as well as founding members, and a plenary session for CEOs.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the summit, alongside several of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, CEOs of participating companies, businesspersons, and senior officials from brotherly and friendly countries.9th Annual One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund CEOs
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