HH The Amir, French President Attend One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund Ceos Summit

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron attended the 9th Annual One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund CEOs (OPSWF) Summit, held at the Rosewood Hotel on Wednesday morning.

HH the Amir and the French President viewed a display showcasing the participating companies and organizations, highlighting their economic and investment activities.

The summit included a speech by the French President as well as founding members, and a plenary session for CEOs.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the summit, alongside several of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, CEOs of participating companies, businesspersons, and senior officials from brotherly and friendly countries.

9th Annual One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund CEOs