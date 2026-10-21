Taco Bell Foundation Gives A Record $32 Million To Help 700 Nonprofits Power Possibility For Youth

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IRVINE, Calif., October 21, 2026 /3BL/ - Today, small acts of generosity are adding up to the Taco Bell Foundation's biggest Community Grants year yet: a record $32 million supporting 700 nonprofits nationwide, representing a 40% increase in nonprofit partners from last year. Fueled by fans who Round Up their Taco Bell order totals, the investment is creating more opportunities for young people through education, career readiness, mentorship and youth empowerment.

The Community Grants program is investing more than twice what it did just three years ago, while supporting 200+ more nonprofit partners than last year - turning one record investment into thousands of opportunities for young people.

“When you think about how this started, with fans giving a little extra at checkout, it's incredible to see that generosity grow into $32 million for organizations serving young people across the country,” said Morgan Tabor, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation.“What I love most about Community Grants is how local they are. Taco Bell franchisees know these organizations, they believe in their work, and together we're helping more young people see just how much is possible for their futures.”

700 PARTNERS, EMPOWERING YOUTH COAST TO COAST

Behind the record investment is a network of 700 organizations supporting young people on the path to what's next. That includes national partners like Junior Achievement, City Year, and College Advising Corps alongside local nonprofits like Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley near Chicago and Mana de Albuquerque.

That impact is taking shape in communities nationwide. In California's Central Valley, the Foundation awarded a $100,000 Community Grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County while celebrating acclaimed designer, Huron native, and longtime Taco Bell fan Willy Chavarria. The grant will fuel education, teen programming and career readiness across eight Club sites, opening more doors for young people throughout the region.

Other Community Grant celebrations are bringing that impact to life across the country:

In Minneapolis, Foundation Scholars and partners from Taco Bell franchisee Border Foods and Kaleidoscope volunteered with Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities, engaging with local youth and assembling school-supply backpacks before presenting a $177,000 grant; In Chicago, Taco Bell Foundation, Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley, Shamrock Company and McLane celebrated with a facility tour highlighting the Foundation-funded internship program, and a visit from the Taco Bell Truck; In New Mexico, the Taco Bell Foundation team joined Four Corners and Boys & Girls Club of San Juan County in Farmington to celebrate a $100,000 grant, connect with a three-time Live Más Scholar, and experience the Club's hands-on career readiness programming.

FROM THE DRIVE-THRU TO THE COMMUNITY

Just 43 cents can make a difference. That's how much fans donate, on average, when they choose to Round Up their Taco Bell orders. In 2025 alone, those contributions added up to over $51 million raised through Round Up, helping fuel the Foundation's record Community Grants investment.

The impact stays close to home. Taco Bell franchisees nominate organizations in their communities to receive the grants, helping direct funding to nonprofits already creating opportunities for young people in their communities.

This week, as part of Community Grants Celebration Week, many Taco Bell corporate employees are assembling literacy kits and creating bookmarks with Orange County United Way, and providing food prep and kitchen support alongside Bracken's Kitchen.

Fans across the country can choose to Round Up their total in restaurant or through the Taco Bell app or website, helping fuel the Taco Bell Foundation's continued support of young people nationwide.

To learn more about the Community Grants program and see the full list of 2026 grantees, visit .

About Taco Bell Foundation

Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that empowers the next generation to pursue their passions by breaking down barriers to education and providing resources to help young people chase their boldest ambitions. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached more than 13 million young people across the country and has awarded more than $278 million in grants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness. For more information about the Taco Bell Foundation, visit .