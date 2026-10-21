How A Historic San Antonio Bank Became A Catalyst For Growth

MENAFN - 3BL) PNC | Insights

For decades, a historic bank building on San Antonio's West Side stood as a symbol of opportunity for Latino residents. Originally home to Westside State Bank, the first bank dedicated to serving the neighborhood's Latino community, the building helped local residents access financial resources, strengthened businesses, and served as a trusted community resource.

Later this month, the renovated landmark will reopen with a renewed purpose. With PNC's support, the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders (NALCAB) has transformed the building into a community-centered headquarters where local community organizations, residents and entrepreneurs can find financial resources and support to create pathways to prosperity.

"This new space is giving us room to grow and reconnect with the community," said Nicole Barrera, communications manager for NALCAB. "It brings us closer to our members and creates opportunities for organizations to convene, collaborate and share ideas.

"That building has always been connected to opportunity," Barrera said. "We're proud to continue that legacy and ensure it remains a place that serves the community."

For more than a decade, PNC and NALCAB have worked together to expand economic opportunities in underserved communities. What began as a funding relationship has evolved into a broader partnership focused on supporting the health and well-being of Latino communities nationwide.

As a national Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) intermediary, NALCAB provides resources and supports member organizations across the country. Those organizations help finance affordable housing, support small businesses and expand economic development in underserved communities.

Yolanda Davila, senior vice president and Southwest territory executive for Community Development Banking at PNC and a NALCAB board member, describes the relationship as a model for comprehensive community development support.

"Our partnership with NALCAB is the perfect CRA trifecta," Yolanda said. "It brings together lending, investing and service in a way that helps advance their mission while creating meaningful impact in the communities they serve."

Providing capital and capacity-building resources to NALCAB and its growing membership has also deepened collaboration across PNC. Leaders from Community Development Banking, Institutional Asset Management, and the Regional Presidents Office have supported the organization through board service, strategic guidance, capital campaign support and relationship management, helping NALCAB expand its reach and strengthen its member network.

That broad support proved invaluable when NALCAB identified the historic San Antonio property as the future home of its headquarters. Recognizing both the building's significance and the opportunity it represented, PNC structured an innovative financing solution that enabled NALCAB to complete the acquisition within 30 days.

"Without us, it wouldn't have moved as swiftly as it did, and potentially NALCAB would have lost the building," said Krystian Reyes, vice president and relationship manager with Community Development Banking. "The solution required flexibility, creativity and collaboration across the bank to make it happen."

NALCAB showcased its new headquarters during its annual national conference Sept. 15-17 in San Antonio. The event gave attendees a first look at the facility and highlighted how the organization is investing in its future while honoring its roots.

Both PNC and NALCAB see opportunities to deepen their collaboration through community development, technical assistance and capacity-building initiatives that support CDFIs and nonprofit organizations nationwide.

“What I'm most proud of is the level of trust we've built with one another by working through the same mission,” Krystian said.“That trust shows how committed both organizations are to lifting up the communities we support.”

As NALCAB continues to grow, the restored West Side landmark is now poised to support a new generation of community leaders, entrepreneurs and organizations working to strengthen Latino communities across the country.

