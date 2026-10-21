Marathon Petroleum Named 2026 Top Company For Women To Work In Trucking

Marathon Petroleum has been named a 2026 Top Company for Women to Work in Trucking by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of Women In Trucking. This is the fifth year in a row MPC has earned this recognition reflecting MPC's commitment to building a supportive workplace with opportunities for career growth, development and advancement. MPC transport drivers have access to competitive benefits, including paid parental leave, adoption assistance, tuition reimbursement and retirement.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has been recognized as a 2026 Top Company for Women to Work in Trucking by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of Women In Trucking (WIT). The recognition highlights companies across the commercial freight transportation marketplace that are creating workplaces where all employees can build careers, lead and grow.

MPC was selected through a two-step process that includes a review of nominated companies based on key criteria, including a corporate culture of inclusion, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities. The nomination was then validated by an industrywide vote involving more than 18,000 trucking professionals, including executive management, operations, safety, HR and talent management executives, and professional drivers.

This is the fifth straight year MPC has earned the recognition. MPC also was named to“The Elite 30,” which recognizes the 30 companies that generated the highest number of industrywide votes in the program.

“This recognition program highlights the trucking industry leaders that are making meaningful investments in building more inclusive and supportive workplaces,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Redefining the Road magazine.“Recognizing these companies celebrates the progress they've made and the positive example they continue to set for the industry.”

The list includes motor carriers, third-party logistics companies and original equipment manufacturers. Honorees will be recognized at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo Oct. 25-28 in Dallas.

“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the work our teams do every day to create an environment where members of our transport team, including drivers, can succeed safely, feel supported and see a long-term future in transportation,” said Katie Meschede, Marathon Petroleum Transport Operations Director West.“Safety is the key to our operations, and that fundamental commitment goes hand in hand with building a culture where people have the resources, training and opportunities to grow.”

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Benefits of Driving for MPC

In addition to four-day workweeks and the opportunity to be home every night, transport drivers at MPC have an extensive benefits package that includes:

Paid parental leave for full-time and part-time employees Adoption assistance Tuition reimbursement 401(k) plan employer match Company pension plan

Interested candidates should visit DriveForMPC.