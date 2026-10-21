Prime Minister, French Minister For Europe Co-Chair Fourth Strategic Dialogue Between Qatar, France

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, HE Jean-Noël Barrot, chaired in Doha sessions of the fourth annual strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the French Republic on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

During the dialogue, they reviewed the strengthening of relations and the strategic partnership between the two countries in the political, diplomatic, economic, investment, defense, and security fields, as well as education, health, culture, sports, and humanitarian and developmental cooperation.

They also reviewed the progress achieved in the fields of cooperation since the convening of the third strategic dialogue in June 2025.

The dialogue addressed the latest developments in the region, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, the developments in the Gaza Strip and the efforts aimed at achieving peace, in addition to the situations in Lebanon, Sudan, and the Horn of Africa, the developments related to Iran and the tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and their repercussions on regional security and freedom of maritime navigation.

The mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar to settle disputes through diplomatic means, de-escalation, and enhancing regional security and stability were also discussed, with emphasis on the importance of continuing coordination and consultation on regional and international issues of common interest.

