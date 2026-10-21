Japan's Akita River Issued Highest-Level Flood Warning After Record Rain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Tokyo: Authorities in Japan issued the highest-level flood emergency warning on Wednesday following confirmed flooding along the Koyoshi River in Akita Prefecture, urging residents in the northeastern region to take immediate life-saving action.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the Level 5 special flood warning after floodwaters overtopped the river's left bank near Moriko in Yurihonjo City.

The warning, the highest of Japan's five-level disaster alert system, urged people to assess their immediate surroundings and take necessary steps, including moving to higher floors of buildings if traveling to designated evacuation sites is dangerous.

The flooding followed record rainfall brought by a rapidly developing low-pressure system accompanied by a weather front. In the 24 hours through 8 p.m. local time, precipitation reached 127 mm in the Yashima area of Yurihonjo and 94.5 mm in Daisen City, the highest October totals at the respective observation sites since records began.

No injuries or property damage had been reported as of Wednesday evening, according to the Akita prefectural government and local police.

Rain is expected to continue in Akita Prefecture through Thursday, with authorities warning of further flooding in low-lying areas and possible landslides.