Paris Saint-Germain Announces Injury Of Georgian Player Kvaratskhelia
Paris: French club Paris Saint-Germain announced today that Georgian player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during their UEFA Champions League match against Spain's Barcelona, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the Parisian side.
In a statement, the club explained that medical examinations confirmed the severity of the injury sustained by the 25-year-old player during the match. The club noted that he will undergo surgery in the coming days, followed by a rehabilitation program to recover and return to the pitch, without specifying a timeline for his return to competition.
Kvaratskhelia was injured during the second half of the match at the Parc des Princes following a collision with Barcelona defender Xavi Espart. This forced PSG's technical staff to substitute him in the 58th minute after he fell to the ground in pain with a knee injury.
In a related context, the club confirmed the ongoing treatment of Ousmane Dembélé, who is suffering from a left thigh injury and will continue receiving treatment over the coming weeks, while Brazilian defender Marquinhos will also continue his treatment during the same period.
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