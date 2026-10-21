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Paris Saint-Germain Announces Injury Of Georgian Player Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain Announces Injury Of Georgian Player Kvaratskhelia


Date: 2026-10-21 02:03:54

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: French club Paris Saint-Germain announced today that Georgian player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during their UEFA Champions League match against Spain's Barcelona, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the Parisian side.

In a statement, the club explained that medical examinations confirmed the severity of the injury sustained by the 25-year-old player during the match. The club noted that he will undergo surgery in the coming days, followed by a rehabilitation program to recover and return to the pitch, without specifying a timeline for his return to competition.

Kvaratskhelia was injured during the second half of the match at the Parc des Princes following a collision with Barcelona defender Xavi Espart. This forced PSG's technical staff to substitute him in the 58th minute after he fell to the ground in pain with a knee injury.

In a related context, the club confirmed the ongoing treatment of Ousmane Dembélé, who is suffering from a left thigh injury and will continue receiving treatment over the coming weeks, while Brazilian defender Marquinhos will also continue his treatment during the same period.

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The Peninsula

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