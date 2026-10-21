Qatar Delegation Celebrates Swimming And Athletics Medalists At Aichinagoya 2026 Asian Para Games

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Nagoya: Qatar's delegation participating in the fifth Asian Para Games, Aichi–Nagoya 2026, held a celebration to honour Team Qatar's athletes following their success in winning three medals, comprising two silver and one bronze, in swimming and athletics. The achievements mark another milestone for Qatari Para sports at the Games, which are taking place in Japan from October 18 to 24.

The celebration, held at the Qatari delegation's headquarters in Nagoya, was attended by HE Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee; Dr. Ahmad Abdulla Al Buenain, CEO of the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee; and Dr. Hassan Al Ansari, Secretary General of the Qatar Paralympic Committee, alongside Team Qatar athletes, coaches and administrative staff.

The event recognised the achievements of Team Qatar's athletes, with swimmer Shamil Shahov claiming silver in the men's 100m breaststroke SB12 event and bronze in the men's 400m freestyle S13 event. Meanwhile, Ali Arshid added Qatar's second silver medal after finishing runner-up in the men's 100m wheelchair T34 event.

The gathering formed part of ongoing efforts to recognise Team Qatar's achievements, encourage athletes to maintain their strong performances in the remaining competitions, and strengthen team spirit among members of the Qatari delegation, with the aim of securing further positive results and raising Qatar's flag high at continental and international sporting events.

Team Qatar is represented at the fifth Asian Para Games by a delegation of 12 male and female athletes competing in three sports: swimming, athletics and goalball. The delegation is looking to add further medals to Qatar's tally during the remaining days of the Games.