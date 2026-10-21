Qatar Airways To Increase Connectivity To Australia With Flights To Western Sydney International Airport In 2027

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Airways today announced the next phase of its expansion in Australia, with plans to launch direct passenger services between Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) from 15 December 2027.

Western Sydney becomes Qatar Airways' seventh gateway in Australia, alongside Sydney (SYD), Melbourne (MEL), Brisbane (BNE), Perth (PER), Adelaide (ADL), and Canberra (CBR).

The new route, on sale from 19 December 2026, delivers more choice for Australian travellers and builds on the airline's role in connecting Australia with the world. Qatar Airways links Australian cities with Doha and global destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamad Al Khater, said: "Our launch at Western Sydney International is the next chapter in our long-standing partnership with Australia, one of our most important markets.

“The new route will link Western Sydney directly with Doha and, through Hamad International Airport, with more than 170 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and beyond, strengthening existing ties and creating new opportunities for trade, tourism and investment between Australia, Qatar and the wider world.

"With the airport operating around the clock, we will bring more international visitors to New South Wales, offer Australian travellers the premium Qatar Airways experience from a second Sydney gateway, and give exporters across the state a direct cargo route to customers in the Gulf and beyond."

The new route will initially be served by three weekly flights using the airline's Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, featuring the award-winning Qsuite Business Class, with 42 Business Class and 312 Economy Class seats. Qatar Airways intends to progressively increase the service to daily operations further strengthening connectivity and customer choice.

Passengers will also be able to enjoy Starlink Wi-Fi free of charge. Qatar Airways operates the world's first and largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet, having also been the first airline to introduce Starlink on long-haul and ultra-long-haul routes across six continents.

The new route will complement the broader growth plans of the Qatar Airways-Virgin Australia partnership across Australia, supporting additional network development opportunities and enhanced access to international destinations for Australian travellers.

Western Sydney International Airport Chief Executive Officer, Simon Hickey, said: "I'm delighted that Qatar Airways is bringing its 5-Star service to Western Sydney International, connecting travellers world-wide via the airline's top-tier Doha hub.

"What's more, with the addition of this premium carrier alongside WSI's existing airline partners, our customers will be able to enjoy access to more than 250 destinations around the globe within the first 14 months of the airport's launch, which is a strong start for Australia's first major greenfield international airport in more than fifty years.

"The timing of the service utilises one of WSI's key competitive advantages – it's 24-hour capacity – which will connect our global city in new and unprecedented ways, increasing choice, flexibility and opportunity, for business, airlines and their customers."

Qatar Airways flights to Western Sydney International Airport (WSI)

Starting 15 December 2027, flights from Doha will operate every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday:

-Doha (DOH) to Western Sydney (WSI) – Flight QR906: Departure 01:40; Arrival 23:45

-Flights from Western Sydney will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday:

-Western Sydney (WSI) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR907: Departure 16:10; Arrival 23:00