Drone Show, Fireworks To Celebrate 30 Years Of Milipol Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A drone light show and fireworks display will begin at 9:15pm today, October 21, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Milipol Qatar.

In a social media post, Milipol Qatar announced this adding that the ongoing Global Exhibition for Homeland Security and Safety, alongside the Doha International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security, is being held at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center and will conclude on October 22.

The exhibition is a leading international event in the Middle East, bringing together experts, decision-makers, and specialists from around the world to showcase the latest innovations and technologies in security and defense.

Alongside cutting-edge firearms, forensic equipments, robots and communication systems, the event also features drones, counter-drone solutions and vehicles equipped with advanced security systems.