Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Sierra Leone

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Sierra Leone


Date: 2026-10-21 02:03:53

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, met today with the Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the State of Qatar, HE Ahmed Tejan Fadul Deen, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.

MENAFN21102026000063011010ID1111845690


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search