Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Sierra Leone

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, met today with the Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the State of Qatar, HE Ahmed Tejan Fadul Deen, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.