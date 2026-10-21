UDST College Of Health Sciences Introduces CORE Wellness Program To Support Future Health Professionals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), through its College of Health Sciences, has introduced the CORE Wellness Program, a curriculum-wide initiative that integrates holistic health into students' education as they prepare for professional practice. CORE stands for Clinical, Occupational, Resilience and Emotional Wellness.

In a statement on Wednesday, UDST said that the program recognizes that health professions education involves developing clinical and technical skills alongside the ability to understand and manage the demands of training and professional practice. The program progresses through three stages across students' education. Exposure in Year 1 introduces the foundations of wellness, helps students recognize factors that may affect their health, and familiarizes them with available support. Immersion in Years 2 and 3 will provide opportunities to apply wellness strategies in laboratory and practice-based settings. Mastery in Year 4 will connect wellness with professional identity, leadership and practice.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Shahrokh Esfandiari, Dean of the College of Health Sciences said: "We believe preparing health professionals extends beyond clinical knowledge and technical competence. It also means helping students develop the awareness and resilience needed to navigate the demands of their education and future practice. CORE Wellness brings this perspective into the curriculum in a structured way, supporting our students as they progress from understanding wellness to applying it within their professional lives."

The initiative is being implemented across programs within the College of Health Sciences. CORE Wellness complements UDST's 2025-2027 Wellness Strategy, which takes a holistic approach to student wellbeing across eight dimensions: physical, mental, social, occupational, environmental, financial, spiritual and cultural wellness. By bringing this broader framework into Health Sciences education, the initiative provides students with a structured way to consider wellbeing not as a separate aspect of university life, but as part of their development as health professionals.