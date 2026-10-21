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Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Of National Economy Of DR Congo Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Of National Economy Of DR Congo Meets Ambassador Of Qatar


Date: 2026-10-21 02:03:52

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kinshasa: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the National Economy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), HE Daniel Mukoko Samba, met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, HE Hamad bin Dhaen Al Kuwari.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

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