French President Departs Doha
Doha, Qatar: President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron departed Doha this afternoon following a two-day state visit to the country.
His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were seen off at Hamad International Airport by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.
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