Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
French President Departs Doha

French President Departs Doha


Date: 2026-10-21 02:03:52

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron departed Doha this afternoon following a two-day state visit to the country.

His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were seen off at Hamad International Airport by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

MENAFN21102026000063011010ID1111845686


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search