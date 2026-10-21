Qatar, Indonesia, Pakistan, And Turkiye Sign Badr Mou To Promote Defense Industries Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: In a step that reflects the commitment to strengthening joint cooperation and developing strategic partnerships, the joint memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the multilateral "Badr" project was signed Wednesday in Doha between Qatar's Ministry of Defense, the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, the Pakistani Ministry of Defense, and the Turkish Ministry of Defense, the Defense Industrial Production Organization in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Presidency of Defense Industries under the Turkish Presidency.

The signing of the MoU was attended by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, HE Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad Asif, HE Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye Yasar Guler, HE Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics and Defense Industries and Technology Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Marshal Yusuf Jauhari, and Head of Turkiye's Defense Industry Agency (SSB) Prof. Haluk Gorgun.

The MoU aims to foster cooperation in the field of defense manufacturing, enhance defense capabilities among the four countries, and promote collaboration in technical defense training, as well as in research and development areas, thereby contributing to the creation of solutions and industries worthy of the evolution of modern defenses.

The MoU was named "Badr," referring to the full moon, to signify how the four nations complement one another through this agreement, given its immense importance in terms of both defense and the economy.

This MoU holds significant economic importance for the signatory countries, as it will leverage each country's capabilities in the field of defense manufacturing, achieving cooperation, integration, and the development of defense industry capacities, thereby meeting the needs of allied and friendly countries.

This MoU will also contribute to broadening the horizons for defense cooperation among the participating nations, fostering the development of their relations within the defense industry sector, and strengthening multilateral cooperation, thereby supporting security and stability and achieving shared objectives.

Other friendly nations may join the MoU, in accordance with criteria agreed upon by the four countries.