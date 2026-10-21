Labour Ministry Closes Recruitment Agency Over Violations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour has cancelled the registration of the 'Al-Luluah' (Pearl) domestic worker recruitment agency, registration number 638, for violating regulations governing recruitment services.

In a social media announcement on Wednesday, the Ministry said the agency was closed, under the Ministry's decision number 47 for 2026, for failing to comply with its directives, violating recruitment service regulations and requirements, and neglecting to address complaints.

The Ministry said the action forms part of its efforts to ensure compliance and protect the rights of service beneficiaries. It reaffirmed its commitment to taking the necessary measures against entities that fail to comply with the applicable regulations.

