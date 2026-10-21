Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Meets Defense Ministers Of Countries Signatory To Badr Mou

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani,, HE Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad Asif, HE Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye Yasar Guler, HE Federal Minister for Federal Defense Production in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, HE Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics and Defense Industries and Technology Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Marshal Yusuf Jauhari, and Head of Turkiye's Defense Industry Agency (SSB) Prof. Haluk Gorgun, during their visit to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, the officials discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen and develop cooperation, as well as mechanisms for implementing the joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Badr defence manufacturing project.