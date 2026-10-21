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Secretary Rubio's Call With Brunei Darussalam Minister Of Foreign Affairs His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen

Secretary Rubio's Call With Brunei Darussalam Minister Of Foreign Affairs His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen


Date: 2026-10-21 02:02:57

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Bruneian Foreign Minister His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Prince Mateen discussed opportunities for increasing economic cooperation and building a high-tech future fueled by American innovation under the upgraded U.S.-Brunei Strategic Partnership.

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U.S. Department of State

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