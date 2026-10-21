Beyond Oil Is Stacking North American Chain Wins, Days After Hiring A Mccain Foods Veteran (TSX: BOIL)

A 70-year-old Connecticut chain just made Beyond Oil its frying standard, the latest in a run of North American wins for the Canadian food-tech company.

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Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) announced on October 19 that Duchess Restaurants, a Connecticut quick-service chain that has served diners since 1956, has selected the company's frying technology as its standard across its 11 locations, an institution that has spent seven decades building its name on quality rather than scale.

The decision follows a pilot the chain ran in its own kitchens beginning in 2025. With the pilot complete, Duchess is moving to implementation across its restaurants, targeting more consistent food quality, lower oil consumption and waste, and lower operating costs.“We put the technology through a full pilot in our own kitchens before making this decision, and it delivered in the environment where it matters most,” said Gary Lavin, president of Duchess Restaurants.

The Duchess win is the latest in a run of North American developments for the Vancouver-based food-tech company. On October 15, Beyond Oil said an American buffet chain with more than 200 locations would adopt its product as a sole-source frying standard, following a five-location pilot, with a first phase expected to cover 18 locations. In late September, the company announced a third wave of ownership-group approvals at a top-tier U.S. supermarket brand, adding 41 stores to a rollout that began with 13 locations in March. And on October 1, Beyond Oil said it had been added to the global approved-products list of a multinational restaurant company operating tens of thousands of locations across more than 100 countries.

A Hire That Signals the Plan

The week's most telling move may be a hire. On October 13, Beyond Oil named Joe Colligan chief executive of its U.S. subsidiary, effective October 26. Colligan spent 15 years at McCain Foods, the world's largest supplier of French fries and fried appetizers, where he was vice president of sales for national and strategic accounts in North America, managing relationships with leading quick-service, casual-dining and convenience brands. He also held senior sales roles at Unilever Ice Cream and OSI Group.

The appointment reads as a statement of intent. Beyond Oil has spent the past year building a direct-sales operation in the United States, and Colligan is the kind of executive who has spent three decades selling to exactly the national chains the company is now courting.

What the Chains Are Adopting

Beyond Oil's product is a patented powder that drops into the filtration system of a commercial fryer and captures the compounds that build up in frying oil during use, regardless of which oil is in the fryer. The technology is cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, and the company says it helps operators deliver more consistent food, extend oil life and cut waste without changing kitchen workflows or adding equipment.

The commercial progress is still early in financial terms. Beyond Oil reported record quarterly revenue of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, up 28% from a year earlier, and $2.7 million for the first half, up 26%. Gross margin fell to 42.2% from 56.3% a year earlier as the company invested in its U.S. direct-sales infrastructure, and it remains unprofitable, with a trailing loss of about C$0.32 per share. The company closed at C$2.22 on October 15, a market capitalization of roughly C$180 million.

The endorsements authorize adoption rather than guarantee it. Duchess and the buffet chain still have to complete their rollouts, and the company's filings on SEDAR+ note that individual locations may discontinue use and that expected cost benefits may not materialize. But each new chain that runs a pilot and then commits is a data point that the technology works in real kitchens.

What the week shows is a company moving from selling a product to building a standard. The next markers are the completion of the Duchess and buffet-chain rollouts, and the company has said it is progressing pilots and evaluations with additional restaurant chains, supermarket groups and foodservice operators. With a veteran of the world's largest French fry supplier set to lead its U.S. push, Beyond Oil is one of the more interesting small-cap stories in foodservice to keep following.

Recent News Highlights from Beyond Oil (TSX: BOIL)

Duchess Restaurants Selects Beyond Oil as Frying Standard Across the Chain

Established American Buffet Chain Adopts Beyond Oil as Sole Sourced Frying Standard Across Corporate and Franchise Locations

Beyond Oil Appoints Joe Colligan as Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Oil USA

Beyond Oil Receives Global Vendor Approval from Multinational Restaurant Parent Company Operating Tens of Thousands of Locations Worldwide

Beyond Oil Expands Commercial Rollout of Top-Tier U.S. Supermarket Brand

Beyond Oil Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Beyond Oil Expands Commercial Rollout to a Second Ownership Group of Top-Tier U.S. Supermarket Brand

Beyond Oil Commences Sales With Iconic American Fast-Food Chain

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