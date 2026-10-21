Trugolf Holdings (NASDAQ: TRUG) Completes Polymath Acquisition, Offering Expansion Into Institutional Tokenization

The acquisition adds regulated digital-asset infrastructure to TruGolf's existing golf simulation technology business. Polymath developed Polymesh, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for regulated securities and tokenized real-world assets. As of December 31, 2025, Polymath had issued more than $132 million in tokenized assets for over 65 active issuers. The combined company plans to pursue two complementary businesses: golf simulation technology and institutional tokenization infrastructure. TruGolf Links and Polymath are developing tokenized financing for equipment leasing and fractional franchise ownership, with initiatives targeted for the first quarter of 2027. TruGolf has also appointed Natalie Hirsch as Group CFO and COO, while a warrant exercise generated $2.95 million in net proceeds.

TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ: TRUG), a producer of advanced golf simulation systems for home or entertainment venues, has completed its acquisition of Polymath Research Inc., bringing a blockchain platform designed for regulated financial assets into the publicly traded golf technology company's business.

Announced October 9, the transaction combines TruGolf's golf simulation hardware and software operations with Polymath's infrastructure for issuing and managing tokenized securities. Polymath will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, while...

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