VERAXA Biotech (NASDAQ: VRXA) Expands Human-Relevant Testing Strategy To Advance Antibody-Based Cancer Pipeline

VERAXA is implementing FDA-aligned New Approach Methodologies (“NAMs”) across its preclinical research programs, aiming to improve the relevance of experimental findings to human biology while reducing animal testing. The strategy supports development of the company's BiTAC(R) T-cell engagers, BiTAC-based antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. New three-dimensional spheroid data reportedly reinforce the ability of VERAXA's models to assess the dual-target specificity of its lead T-cell engager candidates. An ex vivo study involving 10 low-passage patient-derived xenograft models of non-small cell lung cancer required about 10 mice, compared with an estimated 200 or more for comparable in vivo efficacy studies. The company says its lead BiTAC candidate induced potent T-cell-mediated tumor-cell killing across the tested models, while relevant controls showed minimal activity.

VERAXA Biotech (NASDAQ: VRXA), an emerging leader in designing novel cancer therapies, is expanding its use of human-relevant testing methods across its oncology research programs, seeking to generate more clinically informative preclinical data while reducing the number of animals required for drug development.

In an October 7, 2026, company announcement, the Switzerland-based biotechnology company, with a key financial and regulatory presence in the U.S., outlined its implementation of New Approach Methodologies (“NAMs”), a collection of non-animal research techniques that includes cell-based assays, computational modeling and...

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