Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX) Enters Counter-Drone Market With AI-Powered Wearable Detection Platform

Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX), a developer of advanced soldier-worn tactical communication solutions, announced its strategic entry into the counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (“C-UAS”) market with the development of an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered wearable drone detection and early-warning platform. Currently at the prototype stage, the standalone device is designed to identify drone acoustic signatures in real time, including threats from fiber-optic guided drones that conventional radio frequency-based systems may miss. The company is also developing mesh networking capabilities that would allow connected devices to share threat alerts across military units without relying on existing communications infrastructure. Silynxcom is establishing a dedicated counter-drone development team that includes professionals with experience at Israeli drone manufacturers. CEO Nir Klein said the initiative addresses the growing need for individual soldier protection while creating a potential new business line alongside the company's existing tactical communications products.

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About Silynxcom Ltd.

We develop, manufacture, and sell ruggedized tactical protective and communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat proven. Our in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and factory floors. Our In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers, homeland security personnel, police officers and civilian users worldwide. Our In-Ear Headsets provide high levels of sound protection, fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots, dangerous situations and machine equipment in factories. Our sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets allow wearing with any helmet type to reduce head injuries, allow wearing any earwear and in any weather condition. Our technology provides active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving our customers 360° situational awareness. Our new upgraded“drone detection” headset, sound leak test and prerecorded messages technologies provide additional, unique, features and protection level to operators in modern combat arenas. The Company is developing an AI-powered wearable drone-detection and early-warning platform intended for military and security applications..

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