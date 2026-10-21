Big Pharma's Obesity Shopping Spree Is Moving Beyond GLP-1S. Palatin May Fit The Pattern (NASDAQ: PTN)

Recent acquisitions and licensing deals reveal what drugmakers want next: different biology, better dosing and treatments that can complement existing medicines. Palatin is developing across several of those fronts.

On September 29, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) agreed to pay $300 million upfront for an obesity drug candidate that had yet to enter Phase 1. The potential $2.6 billion agreement with Hengrui covered a treatment designed for once-weekly oral dosing. The company behind Wegovy was committing substantial money to what obesity treatment could become next.

For Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ: PTN), the opportunity may lie in what those buyers are looking for next. The company is developing long-acting peptide and oral drugs that act on a different appetite pathway, with an initial focus on rare obesity. As of October 16, Palatin's market capitalization was approximately $10 million.

The Buyers Are Looking Beyond Today's Winners

In September, Novo also disclosed an agreement to acquire three obesity programs from Kallyope. These included a peptide ready for the regulatory filing needed to start human trials, a follow-on small molecule and another receptor-activating small molecule. All pursued non-incretin approaches, meaning biology outside the hormone family that includes GLP-1.

Novo's research head described their potential for use alone or in combination with incretins. That is a useful distinction: a drug can have strategic relevance by adding something existing treatments lack, even before human studies establish its clinical value.

On October 13, Roche licensed an experimental obesity therapy from Rona targeting ALK7, a protein involved in fat-tissue biology. Terms included up to $100 million in upfront and near-term payments and up to $1.06 billion in later milestones. Those contingent payments depend on future achievements, but the transaction adds another concrete example of demand for different obesity mechanisms.

The pattern has been building across multiple forms of treatment. Roche's March 2025 agreement carried up to $5.3 billion in announced consideration for petrelintide, an amylin peptide then in Phase 2, as a standalone drug and potential incretin combination. That same month, Novo licensed Lexicon's oral non-incretin candidate still undergoing work needed before human trials, for up to $1 billion including milestones.

Delivery technology is drawing commitments of its own. On September 17, Novo and Orbis announced an oral macrocycle discovery collaboration worth up to $1.4 billion in upfront and milestone payments for cardiometabolic targets. A week later, Novo's Nanexa agreement provided for up to EUR 1.165 billion across as many as five peptide-delivery programs, with monthly and quarterly dosing as target profiles.

These agreements differ in scope and maturity, and their headline values include payments that may never be earned. Together, they show several ways to attract pharmaceutical interest: a new mechanism, a useful combination partner or a more convenient product. Palatin's strategy addresses each of those development priorities.

Palatin Targets a Different Hunger Circuit

Palatin's target is melanocortin-4 receptor, or MC4R, part of the brain circuitry controlling hunger and energy balance. In certain rare conditions, disrupted signaling contributes to persistent hunger and severe obesity. Activating this receptor offers a targeted way to address that biology.

The pathway already supports an approved medicine. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) markets IMCIVREE, a daily injectable, for several rare obesity disorders. Acquired hypothalamic obesity (HO) is also an approved indication in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Canada. Rhythm launched it in Japan for HO on October 13. Palatin's initial targets include hypothalamic obesity, Prader-Willi syndrome and Bardet-Biedl syndrome.

Palatin is designing successor therapies around the practical demands of long-term patient treatment. Its peptide programs aim for once-weekly or less frequent dosing, while its small-molecule program pursues an oral option. Tested peptides activate MC4R without activating MC1R, the related receptor associated with pigmentation. The goal is meaningful efficacy with improved tolerability and little to no skin darkening.

For a lifelong disease, those attributes could influence how practical a treatment is to take for years. As CEO Carl Spana put it, Palatin believes it is building a“differentiated portfolio for patients with rare and syndromic obesity disorders.”

Institutional capital is pursuing the same receptor target. On September 3, Superluminal Medicines raised $60 million to advance its pipeline, including a selective oral small molecule MC4R agonist for rare genetic and hypothalamic obesity. BVF Partners led the financing, with new investors Deep Track Capital and Perceptive Advisors participating alongside existing investors, including RA Capital Management. The $60 million raise highlights investor interest in a company whose lead program targets the same receptor and overlapping rare-obesity indications as Palatin, while the proceeds also support a broader discovery platform and pipeline; Superluminal targets Phase 1 initiation by year-end 2026.

Palatin Has Already Taken Melanocortin Science Into Humans

An earlier study tested an MC4R agonist alongside GLP-1/GIP tirzepatide. In the eight-week, signal-generating study, which randomized 96 patients after a four-week tirzepatide lead-in, the company reported that 40% of the combination group achieved at least 5% weight loss, versus 27% with tirzepatide alone. That earlier compound does not establish the performance of Palatin's next-generation candidates.

Boehringer Ingelheim licensed a separate retinal-disease collaboration, which generated approximately $9.4 million in Palatin's fiscal 2026 revenue.

Like many early-stage biopharma companies, Palatin's next-generation candidates still need to prove themselves in human trials, and the company will need to raise funds as development advances. However, Phase 1 trials targeted to begin in the first half of 2027 for the lead peptide and the second half for the oral program would mark the start of human testing for these next-generation candidates. The studies could provide initial data on safety, tolerability and dose; later trials would determine whether the candidates deliver clinical benefit.

Recent transactions underscore the growing interest among major pharmaceutical companies in novel obesity mechanisms and differentiated treatment profiles. With its next-generation MC4R programs approaching clinical development, Palatin has an opportunity to translate decades of melanocortin research into therapies that address important limitations of existing treatments and potentially establish itself as a meaningful player in the rapidly expanding rare obesity market.

Recent News Highlights from Palatin (NASDAQ: PTN)

Palatin Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Palatin to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Palatin Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Palatin Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Palatin Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Palatin Technologies Announces Closing of Upsized $18.2 Million Public Offering with the Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

Palatin Presents Data at ObesityWeek 2025 Highlighting Promise of Melanocortin-Based Therapies for Obesity

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